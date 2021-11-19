type here...
I don’t believe we need to reward bullies – Bridget Otoo tells mgmt of GHOne TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
Bridget Otoo in an earlier tweet hours ago told the management of GHOne TV her piece of mind after they reconciled with Bongo Ideas and also offered him a job in their feat.

An exasperated Bridget Otoo asked Nana Aba to ensure that all her episodes of the #TheNextTvStar reality show are edited out before they are aired.

The Metro TV news anchor has once again in a cryptic message taken to Twitter to express her disappointment at the management of GHOne TV for rewarding someone who cyber bullies individuals on the internet.

Bridget believes GHOne TV’s move to spearhead Bongo Ideas’ AntiCyberBullying campaign will send the wrong message to the public especially those he has hurt with his demeaning comments on social media, particularly on Twitter.

Read her post below;

Source:GHPAGE

