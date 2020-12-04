type here...
Bridget Otoo and Michael Oti Adjei ‘fight’ over celebs endorsement of Maa Lydia over John Dumelo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Bridget Otoo and Micheal Oti Adjei
Bridget Otoo and Micheal Oti Adjei
In the last few hours, Bridget Otoo seems to take offense at the least reaction to her comments from any public figure.

She has engaged in a fresh banter with one of Media General’s best Sports Journalists, Micheal Oti Adjei, on Twitter over his subtle reaction to her comments.

In a post by Award-winning broadcaster Bridget Otoo, she charged on some celebrities who decided to hit the streets of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to campaign for Lydia Alhassan, the NPP.

In fume, she described the move by Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke, and some other celebs as ‘daft.’

According to her, Ayawaso West Wuogon should be the last place they should offer support, looking at how their colleague and profession was disrespected recently by Hon. Shirley Botchwey.

She posted: ”If I were an actor supporting NPP, maybe Ayawaso West Wuogon won’t be the place I would go and campaign. Such a daft move!”

Bridget Otoo
Bridget Otoo

In a subtle response to Bridget’s comments, Micheal Oti Adjei set forth his view on the celebrity campaign Ayawaso witnessed a day ago supporting the incumbent Member of Parliament.

Per his statements, he believes everyone has the right to pick sides and propagate that publicly. However, Bridget’s remarks, in his view, is an understandable logic. See what he wrote below;

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

He wrote, “Everybody is free to pick a side and propagate that publicly, but other actors clearly are not supposed to because their colleague is contesting in the particular race. This logic, I don’t understand. Must have been why every journalist backed Oppon Nkrumah.”

Micheal Oti Adjei post
Micheal Oti Adjei post

Swift response by Bridger Otoo, she insulted the sports anchor. See what she wrote; @OtiAdjei next time tag me! Please, by all means, you continuously malign me on this app and I look away. I won’t take this from you. You are no better than me, not in qualification, education or even in this profession. Please I’m ready for you. So keep it coming.

Bridget Otoo post
Bridget Otoo post
Source:GHPAGE

