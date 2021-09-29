type here...
Bridget Otoo’s shop attacked by armed robbers

By Lizbeth Brown
Bridget Otoo
Ghanaian Journalist Bridget Otoo has revealed how armed robbers invaded her shop and made away with her morning sales.

The newscaster in a Tweet disclosed that two guys who were armed on a motorbike pulled a gun on her shop attendant and made away with 500 cedis.

According to Bridget, she received a distress call from her shop attendant who was traumatised by the incident.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the newscaster recounted how her shop attendant’s screams saved the other shops from being robbed.

“Two guys on a bike fired two warning shots and pulled the gun on my shop attendant and took the morning’s cash sales of 500 cedis. She’s safe but visibly shaken.

I don’t know what I would have told her parents if something had happened to her. he armed robbers wanted to rob all the shops on that stretch but my girl shouted and that scared them, her scream saved the other shops who ran to save their lives.

Eiii God, what was I going to tell her mum and Dad? I just can’t stop asking myself this question!!”, she Tweeted.

See tweets below;

This comes in the wake of the recent broad daylight robbery incidents going on in the country.

The Ghana Police Service has assured Ghanaians to put a stop to these robbery cases and make sure these robbers are arrested.

Source:Ghpage

