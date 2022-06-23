- Advertisement -

Ghanaian broadcast Journalist Bridget Otoo has suffered another robbery attack as armed men stormed her cement shop again.

In September 2021, the vociferous media personality, who doubles as an entrepreneur, shared unpleasant news of how armed robbers besieged her shop, assaulted her workers and made away with their morning sales.

Nine months after the chilling incident, another gang of robbers have invaded her shop to undertake a similar attack on her employees.

This time, the robbers did not find money when they ransacked the shop but made away with phones belonging to two of her shop attendants.

“Today too armed robbers have come to my shop to pull a gun on two of my shop attendants. They didn’t get any cash, they took their phones away. Hmmmmm,” she shared on Twitter.

Following the tweet, many social media users have suggested that the attack on her business is an orchestration by some persons she may have offended through her line of work.

Some advised her to stop posting too much on social media and keep her business private and away from the prying eyes of thieves.