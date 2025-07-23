type here...
Bright Aweh appears in court today

By Armani Brooklyn
Bright Stephen King Amoah 1

Suspect Bright Aweh Roberts, believed to be involved in the kidnapping and murder of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, made his second appearance at the Kwabenya Circuit Court today.

The case, which was initially treated as a kidnapping, has now been reclassified as murder, leading to its transfer to a higher court for prosecution.

Detailed account of Stephen King Amoah’s disappearance and murder

Ghana Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah has been found dead after going missing for 6 days.

The story of his tragic demise started when he received a call from a long-time friend known as Bringh Akweh.

Bright had a debt of GHS 2000,000 to settle to Stehphen, hence he called him around 8:00 PM to meet him at Ashongman Estates for repayment.

