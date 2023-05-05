Brilliant girl receives fresh Toyota car from father for passing exams

- Advertisement -

According to reports, a father in Nigeria bought his daughter a brand-new automobile as a reward for scoring well on the JAMB exam.

On her Twitter page, the woman announced the information and posted a picture of her brand-new vehicle.

Evidently, her attentive father decided to acknowledge her academic excellence in the exam, allowing her to continue her university studies.

According to rumors, he gave her a silver Toyota automobile as a reward for getting a 350 on the test.

She thanked herself for getting a new car in a message on her Twitter account and included a photo of the vehicle.

She wrote:

“Congratulations to me. My dad bought me a car because I got 350 in jamb.”

JAMB: The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. The board conducts entrance Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.