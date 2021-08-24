He’s such a brilliant guy, he speaks wisdom- Jim Iyke praises Stonebwoy

- Advertisement -

Nollywood actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke has heaped praises on Stonebwoy over his brilliance and manner of talking when addressing issues.

The Nigerian star in an interview with Kwaku Sintim Misah (KSM) on the KSM show mentioned that Ghana’s cherished Dancehall act, Stonebwoy has his respect.

He explains the musician’s mode of delivery of words when it comes to racking brains is just great, he describes him as a brilliant guy.

According to Jim Iyke, Stonebwoy speaks wisdom. He had this to say during the interview; “… he’s such a brilliant guy. I’ve heard Stonebwoy speak, he speaks wisdom. I like the who thinks outside the box as well”