- Advertisement -

Actress Fella Precious Makafui is currently “bleeding” after one of her employees manning her multiple businesses took off with her money.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to cry out after a staff named Gina allegedly bolted with a sum of GH¢50,000.

According to the mother-of-one, all efforts by her and her team to find the woman in question have been futile as she has blocked them on all platforms.

In a tweet she put out, Fella Makafui said she received a call from an unknown man who claimed to be an officer and threatened her over the matter.

The distraught entrepreneur and philanthropist pleaded with Gina to return the money she earned through sweat and tears.

“My Employee has stolen my money. My team and I can’t find her anywhere. She has blocked us on all platforms . I only received a call from one man who claimed to be an officer threatening me . Gina ,i know you seeing this ,kindly send me my 50k. Thats my sweat !”

Take a look at a screenshot of the post below