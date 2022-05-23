type here...
Bring in more tigers – Bulldog to Cheddar

By Qwame Benedict
Photo grid of Bulldog and Cheddar
Bulldog and Cheddar
Artiste manager and entertainment enthusiast Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has waded into the discussion of Cheddar housing tigers in his estates.

Bulldog, speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, said that the goal of promoting tourism and the economy in general, on which the entire concept is based, is a worthy one, and that the Ghanaian business mogul should be given the green light to operate.

“Rather than prosecuting him, they should find a suitable location for him to continue his activities,” he said.

Jacob Caesar was also praised by musician Kwame Asare Obeng who is popularly known as A-Plus for bringing the animals in.

A Plus who was also a pundit on the show supported Bulldog by also saying;

“The idea to bring the animals here and groom them here is a good idea because we are talking about tourism, it is a very good idea just that the neighbours are not used to such things.”

He concluded by saying: “I will urge him to bring more into the country,”

Millionaire Cheddar came under huge pressure from some residents of his estates who alleged that the two tigers had attacked them.

This called for a public outcry where people called on the right authorities to as a matter of urgency relocate the wild cats before this get out of hand.

After the inspection, the Wildlife division in a statement to the public stated that the wild cats pose no threats to the residents of the estates because they are been housed in a very secure cage.

