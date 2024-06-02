Britain’s Got Talent: Afronita and Abigail make Ghana proud as they make it to the top 3

Award-winning Ghanaian dancers, Afronita and Abigail have made the whole of Ghana proud by making it to the top 3 of the just-ended Britain’s Got Talent season 17.

Clad in authentic Kente fabric to express their Ghanaian heritage, the duo delivered what many social media users have described as an electrifying performance tonight.

Their colourful performance left the audience and judges in awe, showcasing their extraordinary talent.

Afronita aged 20 and the reality star Abigail age 7 performed a medley of typical African songs notably Fuse ODG’s Antena and others to uplift Africa to the rest of the world.

Their performance earned them a standing ovation, leaving the crowd excitedly showering them with praise even during the judges’ evaluation statements.

To the surprise of many, the toughest judge Simon Cowell praised the duo Afronita and Abigail, stating;

“I replayed your last performance and turned the volume down just to know that you’re son good”… referring to the audience, he said, “I think what is happening behind me is more important than what I say.”

Initially, Afronita and Abigail were favourites to win the show as they performed dazzlingly in their auditions, the semifinals and even the talent show finals.