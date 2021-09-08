- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Brother Sammy has hit the streets with his new type of gospel musician to win more souls for Christ.

It been a while since Kumerica artistes like Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Asaka boys and others made waves with what they tagged as the Kumerican drill.

This style paved way for a lot of them and also got them fans across the length and breadth of the country.

Brother Sammy who is based in Kumasi has also joined the train and is planning on taking the country gospel music to a different level.

In a video sighted on social media, the gospel musician could be seen with some people on the street as he drops some gospel bars.

Watch the video below:

Do you think Brother Sammy’s new style can last for a long period?