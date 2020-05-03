- Advertisement -

Gospel musician, Brother Sammy has composed a tribute song in memory of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

The emotional song was recorded in memory of Bishop Bernard Nyarko who recently passed away.

His sudden death came as a big blow to Ghanaians as they pour in their words of condolences to the bereaved family.

Several actors and actresses have expressed sorrow over his death and also shared memorable moments they had with him.

Listen to the song below;

Bishop Bernard Nyarko kicked the bucket on Saturday, 2nd May 2020 after battling a short illness.