The German wife of Agona-Swedru musician Patapaa Amisty has revealed that she is no longer married to the musician as some think.

In an interview at the airport, Liha Miller revealed that their marriage ended a few months after their wedding because things were not going well between them.

She continued that after seeing this she left the marriage and requested they divorce but Patapaa didn’t take her seriously.

According to Liha, it’s been over two years since she last spoke with the One Corner hitmaker but she has been speaking with his parents so they can finalise their divorce.

“No. He is my husband or ex-husband. We are no more for a very long time. People don’t need to know because it is my private life. Many people are thinking wrongly and I have to clear it up a little bit. I got married to Patapaa in 2021 but the marriage did not work out.

We are officially married and in Ghana, it is a process. We got divorced and we are in the process of ending everything. Patapaa and me we are not talking for years. The last time I saw him was after the wedding and when I left we never spoke. I asked for a divorce but he did not take it seriously,” she said.