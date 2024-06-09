type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWe broke up months after our wedding - Liha Miller
Entertainment

We broke up months after our wedding – Liha Miller

By Qwame Benedict
Who's Liha Miller: Facts on Patapaa's obroni wife you do not know

The German wife of Agona-Swedru musician Patapaa Amisty has revealed that she is no longer married to the musician as some think.

In an interview at the airport, Liha Miller revealed that their marriage ended a few months after their wedding because things were not going well between them.

She continued that after seeing this she left the marriage and requested they divorce but Patapaa didn’t take her seriously.

According to Liha, it’s been over two years since she last spoke with the One Corner hitmaker but she has been speaking with his parents so they can finalise their divorce.

“No. He is my husband or ex-husband. We are no more for a very long time. People don’t need to know because it is my private life. Many people are thinking wrongly and I have to clear it up a little bit. I got married to Patapaa in 2021 but the marriage did not work out.

We are officially married and in Ghana, it is a process. We got divorced and we are in the process of ending everything. Patapaa and me we are not talking for years. The last time I saw him was after the wedding and when I left we never spoke. I asked for a divorce but he did not take it seriously,” she said.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Sunday, June 9, 2024
Accra
thunderstorm
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways