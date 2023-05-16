Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Award-winning songstress Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor popularly known as Efya has opened up on her long break from the music scene saying she got served with a broken heart.

Efya Nokturnal used to be one of the finest female songstresses in the country and was the preferred female voice on most songs that needed to feature a female.

It would be noted that for some time now, she hasn’t dropped any song or project and anytime she makes the news it’s alleged that she was high on drugs at events she attended.

In an interview with AJ Sarpong, Efya was questioned about her absence from the music scene to which she attributed it to a broken heart she got from someone.

According to her, she was so emotional and this took over her singing ability so she came to the conclusion to stop doing music and also decided to stay away from the public space for some time.

She said: “My heart was broken, I was heartbroken that I didn’t want to sing. You know I’m a baby girl so the way I feel matters to me a lot and it wasn’t something I wanted to deal with at that time.

“Also, I’ve been working for 15 years without break and in between these times I’ve been performing on all the shows and still representing. And I think I gave everyone their feature.” she concluded.

