Broken hearted side guy reports married woman to her hubby

A two-year affair between a Zimbabwean border control official and a police officer’s wife has been exposed after the jilted lover decided to retaliate by outing their relationship to the woman’s husband.

The affair, which began in 2023, came to light after Tafadzwa Sigauke ended her relationship with Nhlanganisi Sibanda, an immigration officer stationed at Beitbridge Border Post.

The breakdown of their secret affair led to an unexpected turn of events when Sibanda contacted Tafadzwa’s husband to disclose the details of their relationship.

Sibanda had gifted Tafadzwa a laptop during their time together, and after she refused to return it following the breakup, he reported her to her husband

In an emotional interview, Tafadzwa explained that Sibanda’s persistent demands for intimacy and his growing obsession with retrieving the laptop led her to end the affair.

She was taken aback when Sibanda chose to inform her husband of their secret relationship.

“Honestly, Sibanda behaved like a child,” Tafadzwa said. “We met in Gwanda, where he pursued me, and I eventually agreed to the relationship. He gave me the laptop as a present, but I told my husband I bought it on an instalment.”

Tafadzwa went on to express her disbelief over Sibanda’s actions, calling his decision to expose their affair to her husband immature.

She added that the revelation has caused significant turmoil in her marriage, with her husband now furious and considering legal action against Sibanda.

“Who does that? It’s incredibly immature. No one discovered our relationship – he told my husband himself,” she said.

“Now my husband is furious and considering legal action against Sibanda. I won’t return the laptop; I’m a student and need it. This whole situation shows his poor judgment.”

