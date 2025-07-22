Brother discipline their sister’s husband for assault

A video that has taken over social media trends captures the moment a set of brothers stormed their sister’s house to physically assault her husband.

In the now viral video, the brothers can be seen beating their brother-in-law with a whip.

Brothers In Law Beating husband

Commentary surrounding the video has it that the brothers stormed their sister’s house with whips after she called them to complain about her husband’s consistent physical assault on her.

This complaint triggered them to immediately gather themselves in a car and drive straight to their sister’s to mercilessly beat their brother-in-law.