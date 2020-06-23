- Advertisement -

Ghanaians woke to the news on 13th June 2020 that a senior Medical Doctor with Kwadaso SDA Hospital has died.

It was revealed by the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that Dr. Harry Owusu Boateng died of COVID-19.

Dr. Harry Owusu Boateng

A new report reaching Ghpage has confirmed the elder brother of Dr. Boateng has also died of Covid-19.

Hon William Boateng aka Agenda was the Presiding Member (PM) for the Oforikrom Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region.

Reports claim Hon. Williams was infected with the virus after he came into contact with his late brother. He died on Sunday 21st June 2020

Hon William Boateng aka Agenda

Ghpage has also received reports that’s the late presiding member was even present on Saturday 20th June to vote in the NPP primaries in his constituency; He died a day after.

May their souls rest in perfect peace.