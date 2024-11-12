GhPageNewsBrother mercilessly lashes his younger sister for tattooing boyfriend's face on her...
Brother mercilessly lashes his younger sister for tattooing boyfriend’s face on her melons

By Armani Brooklyn
Recall that weeks ago, a video that went viral on social media captured the moment a lady believed to still be in SHS tattooed her boyfriend’s face on her melons.

In the viral video, the young lady stated that her relationship with Emma is a forever and ever affair hence the tattoo is a seal for their love life.

Well, the aftermath of the video has been nothing short of tears and lamentations.

In another video that has surfaced on social media, the young lady can be seen begging for forgiveness from her elder brother.

As seen, the young lady was mercilessly been lashed by her disappointed brother.

From the brother’s words, he had advised his sister on serval occasions about slay life but they all fell into dead ears.

Watch the video below to know more…

