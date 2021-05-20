- Advertisement -

The elder brother of the 14-year-old student of the Miracle Preparatory and Junior High School, who is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging, says the circumstances surrounding his sister’s death baffles the whole family.

Nana Agyei spoke to GHPage TV and recounted what he witnessed when he arrived at the Sunyani Regional hospital in the Bono Region to see his sister’s body after receiving a distress call from their mother.

According to him, Leticia Kyere Pinaman’s lifeliess body was still lying in the car that conveyed it to the hospital upon his arrival before a doctor even proceeded to exam it.

Nana Agyei said no visible marks were seen on Leticia’s body but was quick to point out that he noticed what appeared to be a nail or syringe inflicted wound on the left wrist of her inner arm.

He insisted that the cause of the death of his sister could be a result of some form of manhandling Leticia might have been subjected to by someone in the school.

Watch the full video below

Meanwhile, the father of the late student, Mr. Williams Kyere has argued that he would not bury his daughter until he is very convinced over her death.

According to him, the story that she committed suicide is questionable because looking at what they realise when they went for her body they suspect a foul play.

Speaking with Ghpage’s Rashad he revealed that for now, the police have requested for a pathologist from Accra to carry out the post-mortem to accertain the true cause of Leticia’s death.