Brother of Chacha Eke drops more details about the actress failed marriage

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke some few days ago announced on social media that she was done with her marriage which lasted for seven(7) years.

According to her, she was tired with everything in the marriage and she has endured so much pain for the past seven years after this some fans and followers of the actress started reading meanings into it.

Some people thought the actress has suffered domestic violence in her marriage from her husband.

But a brother of the actress has come out to clear the air stating that the actress never suffered domestic violence from her husband but rather something else.

The brother identified as Ikechukwu took to his Instagram page to state that his sister left because of so much pain she was going through and had endured in the marriage.

His post reads: “I’ve been receiving calls and text messages, I’ve seen different posts with different and funny captions. People have gone ahead with their versions and have concluded what happened but no, THIS WAS NOT A CASE OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, FAR FAR FROM IT… IT HAS NEVER BEEN, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HAS RECEIPTS (SCARS, BRUISES ETC).”

“similar things happen when someone’s threshold for pain has been exhausted, when someone has reached an elastic limit. It’s OK to let emotions out in whichever way that works best for one as far as it does not bring harm.”

See screenshot below: