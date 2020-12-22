- Advertisement -

In a trending video, Gospel singer Brother Sammy is seen with an unknown beautiful lady with a heavily well-contoured backside gracing an occasion.

Leaving his beautiful wife at home and going out with this young lady who possesses the physical qualities that are appealing to men has raised cheating rumours.

This is not the first time seeing Brother Sammy with other ladies at events, but this particular one has garnered the most attention on the internet.

As sighted in the video, the ‘My God Is’ catchphrase originator looked shy when the cameras open on him when he entered the auditorium with the lady.

He with skill moved towards the person recording the video to give shout outs whiles leaving the other lady behind not to create the impressing that he has ‘something doing with her’.

Brother Sammy has been tagged as a chronic womanizer following his cheating saga with actress/movie producer Tracey Boakye during the Papa No brouhaha.

So it comes as no surprise to see the musician moving around with this lady who according to netizens alleges is his sidechick.

Watch the vide below;