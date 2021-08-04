type here...
Brother Sammy dyes his beard blonde

By Qwame Benedict
Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy aka the Nations Worshipper has become the latest Gospel musician to dye his hair but he chooses to dye his beard.

The musician showed his new look at the birthday party of actress, Suzan Haidamous in Kumasi last weekend.

Many netizens after coming across the photo on social media wondered why Brother Sammy would dye his beard when his colleague in the same industry are speaking against this saying it’s evil and not from God.

Explaining the reason for spraying his beard blonde, he revealed that he is now into acting and his new look was for a movie shoot he did recently.

According to him, he played a role as a rich man whose source of income was through rituals.

He however failed to shed more light on the movie and when it’s going to be released.

Source:Ghpage

