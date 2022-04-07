- Advertisement -

Ghanaian “I don’t care” gospel musician, Brother Sammy has joined the skirt squad led by Osebo the Zara man.

New pictures that have surfaced on the internet show Brother Sammy happily rocking a skirt alongside Osebo The Zara Man.

Obviously, this is very inappropriate because Brother Sammy is a gospel musician hence he should behave in the manner of Christ.

Ghanaians on the internet who still can’t believe that Brother Sammy will wear a skirt just to get attention has expressed their complete disappointment in him.

According to these critics, the controversial gospel singer should stop disgracing himself and the Christendom because he’s fast becoming a nuisance on the internet.

Are the people criticizing Brother Sammy being over-sentimental or stating facts as they should be?