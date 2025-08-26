type here...
News

Brothers Beat Sibling To Death Over Single-Room House

By Armani Brooklyn
Muntari Bagio

A family dispute over a single-room house has reportedly led to the tragic death of a 47-year-old spare parts dealer, Muntari Bagio.

Muntari Bagio was beaten to death at Aboaso Zongo in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, identified as Kufulu, a teacher, and his brother, locally known as ‘Who be you’, were the ones who beat their half-brother, Bagio to death.

READ ALSO: Pastor crashed to death by a falling water tank

Muntari Bagio - GhPage

The conflict reportedly stems from a disagreement over a single room bequeathed to them by their late father.

According to sources, Bagio had allowed a nephew to live in the room, a decision that his brothers opposed.

When peaceful resolution attempts failed, the situation turned into violence.

According to reports, the brothers assaulted Bagio until he lost consciousness, and he subsequently died.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Concerns have been raised that some community elders are attempting to prevent the suspects from facing legal consequences.

It is alleged that they have intervened to settle the matter privately due to family and religious connections, potentially shielding the brothers from the law.

READ ALSO: Third suspect in Stephen King Amoah’s murder case dies

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Husband sitting on the street

GH man thrown out of his house by his wife in the UK

Man and Woman

VIDEO: Wife nabs husband with her sister

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Ralph visits Nogokpo after Ridge nurse sued him

Lady dragged to court over TNT

Jennifer

Husband unalives wife over mobile money pin

They were not keeping the name neat- Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she stopped using “Empress”

Boyfriend arrested as his girlfriend dies inside his room

Arrested boyfriend
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways