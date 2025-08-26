Brothers Beat Sibling To Death Over Single-Room House

A family dispute over a single-room house has reportedly led to the tragic death of a 47-year-old spare parts dealer, Muntari Bagio.

Muntari Bagio was beaten to death at Aboaso Zongo in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, identified as Kufulu, a teacher, and his brother, locally known as ‘Who be you’, were the ones who beat their half-brother, Bagio to death.

READ ALSO: Pastor crashed to death by a falling water tank

The conflict reportedly stems from a disagreement over a single room bequeathed to them by their late father.

According to sources, Bagio had allowed a nephew to live in the room, a decision that his brothers opposed.

When peaceful resolution attempts failed, the situation turned into violence.

According to reports, the brothers assaulted Bagio until he lost consciousness, and he subsequently died.

Concerns have been raised that some community elders are attempting to prevent the suspects from facing legal consequences.

It is alleged that they have intervened to settle the matter privately due to family and religious connections, potentially shielding the brothers from the law.

READ ALSO: Third suspect in Stephen King Amoah’s murder case dies