type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI brought John Claude to join the trip that led to his...
Entertainment

I brought John Claude to join the trip that led to his death – Bless

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Bless-Claude-and-KK-Fosu
Bless-Claude-and-KK-Fosu

Highlife musician Bless has come out to beg Ghanaians to stop bashing veteran musician KK Fosu for failing to turn up for John Claude’s funeral.

According to Bless, KK Fosu doesn’t know John Claude from anywhere adding that they only met that morning as they prepared for the trip.

He mentioned that he was the one who invited John Claude on the trip and not KK Fosu hence people should stop attacking the singer who did not know the late blogger until on the trip day.

Bless stated that his team where not available and he has been moving around with John Claude for some time now acting as his manager even though they have no contract binding them.

He said the show to which they were going was to support one Nana Obiri Yeboah who is their senior man and not a paid concert as some people had claimed on social media.

The Choco mu cho singer revealed that he had no idea of KK Fosu embarking on the trip until he met him seated in the car. And it was in the car that John Claude and KK Fosu started a conversation to know themselves better.

Watch the interview below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, July 22, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
4.5mph
40 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways