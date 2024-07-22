Highlife musician Bless has come out to beg Ghanaians to stop bashing veteran musician KK Fosu for failing to turn up for John Claude’s funeral.

According to Bless, KK Fosu doesn’t know John Claude from anywhere adding that they only met that morning as they prepared for the trip.

He mentioned that he was the one who invited John Claude on the trip and not KK Fosu hence people should stop attacking the singer who did not know the late blogger until on the trip day.

Bless stated that his team where not available and he has been moving around with John Claude for some time now acting as his manager even though they have no contract binding them.

He said the show to which they were going was to support one Nana Obiri Yeboah who is their senior man and not a paid concert as some people had claimed on social media.

The Choco mu cho singer revealed that he had no idea of KK Fosu embarking on the trip until he met him seated in the car. And it was in the car that John Claude and KK Fosu started a conversation to know themselves better.

Watch the interview below: