Bruce Willis quits acting after being diagnosed with aphasia
Entertainment

Bruce Willis quits acting after being diagnosed with aphasia

By Kweku Derrick
Bruce Willis
Veteran Hollywood actor, Bruce Willis will be “stepping away” from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impedes a person’s ability to speak and write.

The 67-year-old actor’s family including his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as his former wife, actress Demi Moore, announced his condition on Instagram on Wednesday.

They said the condition is “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

The statement added: ‘This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

‘As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.’

Willis has five daughters, three with ex-wife Demi Moore and two with wife Ms Heming-Willis.

    Source:GHPage

    Thursday, March 31, 2022
