“You behave as if you’re the most sensible person in Ghana” – Buaben Asamoah claps back at Kennedy Agyapong

NPP’s Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has clapped back at Kennedy Agyapong over recent attacks the former had launched on the latter.

The Assin Central MP in one of his interviews asked for the former Adentan MP to be relieved of his position in the party since he was ‘useless’.

Kennedy Agyapong had said:

“He [Yaw Buaben Asamoa] is a party squanderer.” What role has he played in the party? I’ve told you everything that’s going on.“

“Yaw Buaben Asamoa is to blame for the communication challenges we’re having in the NPP. Because of his arrogance, he lost at Adenta, and now he’s coming out with a tweet.”

“If they don’t vote out the existing executives, including Yaw Buaben Asamoa, I’ll create a political party.”

Reacting to that on Happy FM in Accra, Mr. Buaben Asamoh said Kennedy Agyapong should understand that he is not the most sensible politician in Ghana.

He added that if he continues to parade himself as the all-knowing proverbial Kweku Ananse, his pot of wisdom will soon break and crack.

“Kennedy Agyapong is wiser than the average Ghanaian.” He is incredibly wise and knows more about politics than any Ghanaian. I’m only hoping the pot of wisdom he’s carrying doesn’t break like Kwaku Ananse’s.”

“I don’t believe Kennedy should tell the world what we’re talking about inside; it wouldn’t be fair to the party at this time.” He needs to be disciplined, he says.

Mr. Buaben Asamoh in the same interview fumed at Kennedy Agyapong’s continuous chastisement of party members publicly. He said Ken needs to be disciplined and be restrained from washing the dirty linens of the party in public.

He added that the attack which Ken Agyapong launched on Adwoa Safo was needless and should have been carried out internally.