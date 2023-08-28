Popular TikToker Buba Girl’s boyfriend drops part two of their atopa video online

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Esther Raphael, better known as “The Buba Girl,” a popular Nigerian TikToker, has found herself in the midst of a scandal following the alleged leak of a video showing her engaged in explicit content.



The incident has ignited discussions about privacy, online harassment, and the challenges faced by social media influencers.

The TikTok sensation, known for her vibrant and engaging content, has taken centre stage after reports emerged of a leaked video in which she was allegedly engaging in live explicit activities.

READ ALSO: Student goes partially blind as headmaster slaps her for leaving campus without an exeat



Rumours suggest that Esther Raphael was targeted by blackmailers over a year ago and, reportedly refusing to meet their demands, the video was subsequently leaked online.

The controversy surrounding the incident came to light when a video titled “Buba Girl Esther Raphael Leaked Video” began circulating on the internet.



Within a short span of time, the video has garnered widespread attention and ignited conversations across social media platforms, making Esther Raphael one of the most talked-about figures on the web.

The alleged incident sheds light on the darker side of the online world, particularly the threats and challenges faced by content creators and influencers.



Esther Raphael’s case highlights the vulnerability of public figures to online harassment, extortion, and the manipulation of private content for malicious purposes.

Apparently, Buba Girl’s boyfriend has dropped a video of them engaging in sexual intercourse on Twitter.

You can easily watch the video on Twitter as it has taken over the trends on the microblogging platform.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa gets Ama Official arrested – Video