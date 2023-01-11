Budding artiste Don K volunteers to pay Bulldog’s GHC48K Court fine

- Advertisement -

Budding Ghanaian Hiplife artist, Don K has volunteered to pay the Ghc48k court fine for popular artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson Better known as Bulldog.

Bulldog was dragged to court in 2021 after he indicated during an interview on UTV that the President will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to pay Menzgold customers.

In the two years of the trial, Bulldog pleaded not guilty to the charge insisting he never intended to threaten the president. He claimed that he only appealed to the President to intervene in the interest of customers of Menzgold.

But the presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Asamoah, in her judgment noted that the statement was not an appeal considering its gravity. He was on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, charged with offensive conduct to the breach of the peace and he is expected to pay a fine of GH¢48,000 or in default spend 40 days in prison.

Ghanaian musician Don K has volunteered to pay the fine for Bulldog. According to the budding artiste, it has always been his wish to work with the former SM boss hence the reason to pay the fine for him.

‘I want to pay the money for Bulldog… the Ghc48K court fine … I want to pay because I want to work with him…I want him to manage me so I want to pay the fine then afterwards we talk about business.

It is quite unclear if Bulldog has paid the money but according to Don K,” even if Bulldog has already paid, I still want to give him a refund…I want to be on record that I paid the fine for him.

Don K has won the hearts of many hiplife music fans with his current single ‘M’ay3 Dada’.

The demand for the song released a few weeks ago has compelled Don K to do one of the well-directed music videos to promote it.