Budumburam residents threaten to fight the demolition exercise

The demolition of portions of the Budumburam Refugees Camp in the Central Region is expected to commence today, Thursday, September 30, 2021. The exercise is to be undertaken by the Gomoa East Assembly.

District Chief Executive at the Gomoa East, Mr Solomon Darko-Quarm, has stated that nothing can stop or change the assemblies plans of demolishing structures at the camp today since the order is from a higher office.

Some angry residents of the Budumburam camp popularly known as the Liberian camp, have threatened to defy a directive to move out of the camp by Thursday, September 30.

The residents insist they have nowhere to move to and will face off with anyone who attempts to forcibly eject them.

According to them, the Liberia Embassy has neglected them since the Ghana government asked them to return to their home country.

Some residents in an interview said, nothing will make them move out of the camp adding that they are not criminals as being speculated by Chiefs and Elders of the area.

They disclosed that the Gomoa East Assembly has given some refugees 400 cedis each to seek a new place to live.

However, some other Liberian Refugees and residents of the camp have started packing their belongings out of the camp.