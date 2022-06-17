“I support the building of the National Cathedral but…” – Prophet Kofi Oduro

- Advertisement -

Prophet Kofi Oduro has intimated that although he supports the building of the National Cathedral, he disagrees with the methodology chosen by the President.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo needs to redeem his promise to God by building the National Cathedral but he does not need to use state money.

Reacting to the collective uproar of many Ghanaians against money allocated by the government for the initial construction of the National Cathedral, Prophet Kofi said:

“I support the building of the National Cathedral. I believe the nation needs a National Cathedral but I do not support the way things are being done. The use of state money to fund the building of the National Cathedral is wrong.”

Prophet Oduro also added that just as the National Mosque was built with money from donors, the same method could be adopted for the building of the National Cathedral. He stated that if the president continues to inject state money into the building of the religious edifice, he would incur the wrath of Ghanaians.

“Why don’t we adopt the same method with which the National Mosque was built. Yes, we need it but President Akufo-Addo must not use state money to fund it. It’s not right.”

Prophet Oduro also questioned President Akufo-Addo’s promise he made about the building of the National Cathedral where he had said it would not be sponsored with state money.

“Why do now want to use state money for the building for the National Cathedral?” he fumed.

The building of the National Cathedral has become a topical issue where Ghanaians believe at this point in the nation’s development, a religious edifice is not a necessity.