Bukom Banku arrested and remanded by the court for beating a popular footballer
News

Bukom Banku arrested and remanded by the court for beating a popular footballer (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Bukom Banku arrested for beating a popular footballer
Popular boxer, Braimah Kamoko, alias Bukom Banku is in the grips of the police for allegedly beating up and injuring a footballer.

According to an eyewitness, the professional boxer together with his son and nephew ganged up to beat this footballer whose identity has been kept from the public domain for security reasons.

The controversial boxer has been remanded by the police for a week and will appear before the court after 10 days.

Bukom Banku was remanded together with his son Mustapha Kamoko and nephew for the physical assault on the footballer.

A video that has surfaced on the internet captures one of Bukom Banku’s wife weeping like a baby after the court’s judgement.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

