Bukom Banku among those injured in Odododiodio election day brawl

Ghanaian boxer and comedian Braimah Kamoko nicknamed Bukom Banku was among those involved in the Odododiodio election day scuffle and sustained some injury in the process.

The brawl between supporters of the ruling NPP and the NDC resulted in a shooting that led to the death of 3 civilians and left others severely injured.

Apparently, Bukom Banku who is a staunch NDC supported suffered some injury during the fight as videos spotted online shows.

In the video, nurses were stitching up the boxer’s open wound after the incident and he was resolute that the violence in the constituency was only getting started.

Ignoring one of the nurses’ call for tranquility in the area, Bukom Banku insisted that there was bound to be more casualties because the fight was only getting started.

He said, ”People will die in Odododiodio more than in any constituency. Three people died yesterday so more will die.”

Meanwhile, the incumbent MP for the area, Nii Lante Vanderpuye of the NDC, suspected to be the mastermind behind the violence, was arrested by police at the Modak Hotel where he was lodging.

He was later granted bail after the brutality was dissipated by security personnel in the area.