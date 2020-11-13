type here...
Bukom Banku breaks into tears and mourns the late Jerry John Rawlings

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Bukom Banku Rawlings
The loss of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has come as a shock to Ghanaians and the African community as another prominent figure passed on.

Some African leaders and influential people have expressed their sympathies after news of his death broke.

The likes of Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and Ghana’s current President Nana Akuffo Addo among others have expressed their condolences to the deceased family and to the citizens of Ghana for the loss of the ex-President.

It is acknowledged that Rawlings’ role and influence in the history of Ghana and Africa cannot be overemphasized and he would undoubtedly go down as one of the most charismatic leaders Africa has seen.

Meanwhile, professional boxer and comedian Bukom Banku has in a new video mourned the late statesman.

Crying profusely, the boxer was obviously in low spirits as he mourned speaking in his native Ga language.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

His actions have attracted a number of comments from cybernauts who thought his showing was sad and funny at the same time.

SEE COMMENTS BELOW:

comment 1
comment 2
comment 3

However, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, has declared week-long mourning for the late ex-President and has suspended all campaign activity.

