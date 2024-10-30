GhPageNewsBukom Banku finally arrested after running away with company's gold worth GHS...
Bukom Banku finally arrested after running away with company’s gold worth GHS 800K

By Armani Brooklyn
Bukom Banku
Bukom Banku

In March 2024, a small-scale mining company sent one of their workers, only identified as Bukom Banku, who plays the role of a delivery guy, to deliver gold worth over 800,000 cedis to a gold buyer in Manso-Adubia.

However, Bukom Banku, to their surprise, managed to disappear with the gold, and efforts to reach him by phone proved futile.

Some workers of the mine and the police have since hunted for him.

Bukom Banku

Earlier this month, a lead worker of the company was tipped off by a traveller who spotted him in Bawku, which happens to be his father’s hometown.

The workers, upon alerting the police and joining forces, successfully arrested him in Bawku.

Further investigations revealed that Bukom Banku had used part of the proceeds from the gold to buy two brand-new motorbikes and two new tricycles for a local transport business.

Additionally, he used some of the money to build a small, manageable house in the area. The police were able to retrieve nearly half of the total proceeds from the gold.

