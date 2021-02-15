type here...
Entertainment

Bukom Banku who’s allegedly ‘chopping’ ex girlfriend of Patapaa Propose to her in new video

By Nazir Hamzah
BUKUM-BANKU
Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamaco popuparly known as Bukom Banku has been captured in a recent video proposing to the ex lover of musicaian Patapaa.

In the video the two new love birds were sitting comfortably as the not too serious boxer Banku pulled a ringer and started proposing to the former girlfriend of Patapaa.

Patapaa ex girlfriend Quenzy aslo excitedly pulled her left finger as Bukum Banku put the the ring on her finger.

The video has however generated massive reactions on social media where most netizens have been blasting the newly found love birds.

It is believed this could be staged as respond to the one corner hitmaker Patapaa who left Quenzy disappointed as she married his white girlfriend last month.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

