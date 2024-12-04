Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku has taken Nana Agradaa to the gutters for stating that NPP’s Dr Bawumia would emerge as the winner of the 2024 General elections.

A few days ago, Nana Agradaa in a live video stated that she was coming from an NDC home but God has revealed to her that Dr Bawumia will win the elections.

As if that wasn’t enough, she came back days later to state emphatically that she would drop her bible and return to worshipping her gods should her prophecy fail to see the light of day.

Her comment has infuriated some NDC supporters, including Bukom Banku, a staunch member of the NDC Party who has come out to respond to Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat.

He used unprintable words on the former fetish priestess.

Watch the video below: