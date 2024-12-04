GhPageEntertainmentBukom Banku reacts to Nana Agradaa's prophecy on 2024 Elections
Entertainment

Bukom Banku reacts to Nana Agradaa’s prophecy on 2024 Elections

By Qwame Benedict
Nana-Agradaa-and-Bukom-Banku
Nana-Agradaa-and-Bukom-Banku

Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku has taken Nana Agradaa to the gutters for stating that NPP’s Dr Bawumia would emerge as the winner of the 2024 General elections.

A few days ago, Nana Agradaa in a live video stated that she was coming from an NDC home but God has revealed to her that Dr Bawumia will win the elections.

As if that wasn’t enough, she came back days later to state emphatically that she would drop her bible and return to worshipping her gods should her prophecy fail to see the light of day.

Her comment has infuriated some NDC supporters, including Bukom Banku, a staunch member of the NDC Party who has come out to respond to Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat.

He used unprintable words on the former fetish priestess.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Accra
clear sky
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
73 %
1.9mph
0 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways