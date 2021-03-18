type here...
Bulgaria is a serious con-artist – Oheneba Ntim Barima (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Popular broadcaster and herbal doctor Oheneba Ntim Barima is still talking about his former ‘son’ Bulgaria real name Afari Duodu.

Oheneba Ntim who is hurt with the turn of events between himself and this blind historian whom he refers to as his son has stated that he(Bulgaria) is a serious con-artist.

According to him, Bulgaria is using his blindness just to get money from people after deceiving them and that is the what con-artiste do.

He explained that ever since they fell out with each other, Bulgaria is going around and making wild claims including he having the seat of the Presidency to himself and would give it out to John Mahama in 2024.

Oheneba Ntim Barima is of the view that what Bulgaria is doing is just a way to get into Mahama’s side to make money from him and the NDC.

Watch the video below:

He continued that, he has also started asking people to come for consultation saying that though he is blind in the physical world, he sees clearly in the spiritual realm.

This Oheneba Ntim believes is just a ploy to get money from people because in one of his audio conversations with a friend he revealed Ghanaians are not smart and they can play smart to make money from them.

Source:Ghpage

