Bulldog allegedly surrounded by 15 policemen in court prior to his release; more details drop

New reports confirm that Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog has finally been granted bail after he was taken in by the Bureau of National Investigations(BNI).

Following his arrest for his comments on the United Showbiz Show on UTV, the artiste manager has been released a spending days in police custody.

The news of his release was first confirmed by GHAMRO chairman, Rex Omar who also reported his arrest days ago while speaking to Okay FM’s Abeiku Santana.

Rex revealed that Bulldog was granted bail after spending 3 days at the Police Headquarters.

He added that the combative Bulldog was still his vibrant self and did not look manhandled in any way upon his release.

Further reports suggest that he was granted a Ghc70,000 bail with three sureties by public servants only.

Also, an Angel TV reporter added that Bulldog had appeared before court prior to his release and was surrounded by 15 police officers.

We promise to keep our readers posted on any new developments on the case in the coming days.