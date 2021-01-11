type here...
GhPage News Bulldog arrested by BNI for threatening President Akufo Addo
News

Bulldog arrested by BNI for threatening President Akufo Addo

By RASHAD
Nana Addo - Bulldog
Nana Addo - Bulldog
- Advertisement -

Lawrence Nana Asiamah aka Bulldog, the former artist manager of Shatta Wale and brand manager at Zylofon Media has been arrested by the BNI.

According to reports gathered by GhPage, he was picked up today 11th January 2021 by the BNI for threatening the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dnakwah Akufo Addo.

Bulldog on Saturday, 9th January on Mcbrown’s show on UTV in an altercation with Afia Schwarzenegger stated that President Akufo Addo will not finish his 4-year term if he does not pay Menzgold customers.

SEE ALSO: Manifest is avoiding my calls after taking huge feature money- Ogidi Brown

Bulldog was reacting to Afia Schwarzenegger’s claims that Menzgold was a Ponzi scheme that was doom to fail from the beginning.

Watch the video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

Well, Rex Omar, another huge sympathizer of the former president of Ghana, John Mahama, and the NDC has reacted to the news.

According to Rex Omar, Bulldogs has really been arrested and he was arrested by some ‘boys’ from the flagstaff house.

Rex Omar claims Bulldog was dumped at the BNI headquarters and the authorities there even do not know why he has been arrested.

FULL STORY

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 11, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
94 %
3.2mph
75 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News