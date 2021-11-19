Bulldog berates NPP gov’t after 2022 budget reading in parliament

- Advertisement -

Following the 2022 ‘Agyenkwa’ budget reading in parliament by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 some celebs and netizens have thronged social media with reactions.

Many of these reactions on social media are directed at the government’s decision to introduce the Electronic Transaction Levy or E-Levy.

Nana Aba Anamoah joined the call dropping her reaction. According to the ace and seasoned journalist, Nana Addo should reconsider because 1.75 percent is too high for something that is frequently used.

The latest celebrity to register his disappointment on social media is artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson who is known as Bulldog.

Sharing his opinion, Bulldog in a post on Facebook said, the Akuffo-Addo led administration is the most confused government that has ever been in power since the Bond of 1844 was signed between the Fante Chiefs and the British government.

Bulldog in the post sighted wrote; “This is the most inconsistent and confused administration since The Bond of 1844 was signed between Fante Chiefs and the British government on 6 March 1844 in Ghana”.