Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog on social media has blasted and schooled Stonebwoy over some comments he passed yesterday.

The Dancehall musician in a special appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by actress Nana Ama Mcbrown made some comments about artist and talent managers that didn’t go down well with Bulldog.

Stonebwoy in his statements doubted if any artiste and talent manager in Ghana could produce a certificate to back his or her craft. That is he thinks people who chose to be managers must be certified before they can perform that role.

1 GAD passed these comments soon after he had touched on how his former manager Blakk Cedi eventually became his personal manager after been his Road manager for years.

It appears Bulldog who also happens to be Shatta Wale’s manager didn’t like the flow and assertions made by the Bhim Nation President on UTV during his interview.

Sharing his opinion on the subject, Bulldog resorted to social media to register his displeasure over Stonebwoy’s comments against artiste and talent managers.

Howbeit, he schooled the musician on how to respect the artist managerial capacity because they also have a role to play in the entertainment industry.

On Instagram he wrote;

The general disregard to Artiste Management as a profession, on United Showbiz the most watched and talked about TV Talk Show in Ghana hosted by seasoned and award-winning actress, Empress Nana Ama McBrown on UTV, Ghana’s leading, most patronised and best-loved award-winning television channel by one of Ghana’s top musical exports, Stonebwoy was so unfortunate. If you have a situation with your management team please don’t generalise it. To say which artiste manager in Ghana can show a certificate for management was distasteful and unschooled.

Let us learn to respect each other’s contribution in this space.

You were on the moral high ground about ‘disrespect in the game’ kindly heed to your counsel. I’m not sure it will be appropriate for one to seek for an artiste’s certificate for them to be referred to as or become one. Talent management is the knowledge or skill obtained from a period of practical experience with talents, especially that gained in a particular profession. One’s handiwork and attainment in their chosen field makes them a master of their trade and not a certificate in form of a document.

Their unceasing success in their field of work is all the certification they require. How joyous it would be to ask for a presidential certificate… ? ?

Talent management is a labour of love. Their efforts don’t generate into streams or laurels for themselves so their contribution to the grandiose victory is easily overlooked. Talent Managers aren’t celebrated in this country because their tale of toil don’t get told. I am a CERTIFIED TALENT MANAGER without a certificate. God bless the entertainment space and all stakeholders.

