Ghanaian singer Stephanie Benson has exposed BullHaus Entertainment CEO Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog for having an intention of sleeping with her.

According to the musician, she was supposed to sign a contract with Bulldog’s record label but what he saw on the day the manager came to her house made her change her decision to join them.

Stephanie who still looks beautiful at age 51 disclosed that she could see Bulldog was having a strong erection from her bedroom.

She made this comment last Saturday’s edition of United Showbiz hosted by actress Fella Makafui.

“I was in my bedroom and could see it was up and hard,” Stephanie said on the show.

Stephanie Benson, also known as Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem of Kokobin, is a UK-based Ghanaian international singer and performer who is rooted in jazz music. In Ghana, she has been described as the queen of jazz.