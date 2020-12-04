type here...
Bulldog finally reacts to claims that Shatta Wale has sacked him for the second time

By Mr. Tabernacle
Bulldog-and-Shatta-Wale
Bulldog has reacted to viral assertions that Shatta Wale has sacked him for the second time.

News went rife days ago that Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog, has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

This information came from an unconfirmed report of a Facebook post of one social media user with Gizo Gh.

See what he wrote;

Gizo-screenshot
Following the intelligence, social media went buzzing, leaving netizens shocked and asking questions about the possible deed that might have warranted his dismissal.

Let me take you through a bit of Shatta Wale and Bulldog. In 2015, Shatta Wale kicked out Bulldog from his team, stating that he wasn’t adding anything to the team and just enjoying his money.

In quick response, Bulldog and his Bullhaus Entertainment label released a press statement to announce the official termination of their contract with the dancehall artiste.

However, Shatta Wale, in 2018, signed a deal with Nana Appiah Mensah’s Zylofon Media as at that time Bulldog was the artist and repertoire for the label, which meant that he was supposed to work with Shatta Wale.

This reignited their strong and enviable working relationship, and even though the Zylofon label is currently crisis-stricken, the two continued working until now.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Well, days after staying in silence, Bulldog has reacted to these claims by Gizo after a fan asked him on social media to confirm the news.

In answering, Bulldog rubbished claims. Though he never stated categorically he has been sacked, his response to the questions sighted seemingly predicate that rumors going round has no truth in it.

See the convo that ensued between himself and a User;

Bulldog response to Shatta's sack
Source:GHPAGE

