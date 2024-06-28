type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBulldog reacts to Hajia4Reall's sentencing with video
Entertainment

Bulldog reacts to Hajia4Reall’s sentencing with video

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Hajia4Reall-and-Bulldog
Hajia4Reall-and-Bulldog

Hajia4Real, a prominent Ghanaian socialite, has been sentenced to one year in prison by an American court.

She was convicted for her role in a romance scam that defrauded victims of $2 million.

BullDog shared a cosy video of himself and Hajia4Real having a beautiful friend moment.

It is believed that the video was taken when Bulldog visited Hajia4Reall at her base in the United States but decided to share it a few minutes ago in solidarity with Hajia4Real.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Viaghpage.com

TODAY

Friday, June 28, 2024
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
76 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways