Artiste Manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popular as BullDog has reacted to the 1-year and a-day jail sentencing of Hajia4Reall.
Hajia4Real, a prominent Ghanaian socialite, has been sentenced to one year in prison by an American court.
She was convicted for her role in a romance scam that defrauded victims of $2 million.
BullDog shared a cosy video of himself and Hajia4Real having a beautiful friend moment.
It is believed that the video was taken when Bulldog visited Hajia4Reall at her base in the United States but decided to share it a few minutes ago in solidarity with Hajia4Real.
Watch the video below: