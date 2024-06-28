Artiste Manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popular as BullDog has reacted to the 1-year and a-day jail sentencing of Hajia4Reall.

Hajia4Real, a prominent Ghanaian socialite, has been sentenced to one year in prison by an American court.

She was convicted for her role in a romance scam that defrauded victims of $2 million.

BullDog shared a cosy video of himself and Hajia4Real having a beautiful friend moment.

It is believed that the video was taken when Bulldog visited Hajia4Reall at her base in the United States but decided to share it a few minutes ago in solidarity with Hajia4Real.

Watch the video below: