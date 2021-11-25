type here...
Bulldog reportedly involved in an accident – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Bulldog-accident
Artist Manager and Popular Entertainment Pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog have been involved in an accident at Adabraka this morning.

As it stands now, full details about the accident remain sketchy just a short video recorded at the scene of the accident is available.

But we gather Bulldog who was driving a DV car was said to have been hit by a taxi driver driving at top speed on the road resulting in the accident.

According to reports, Bullgod came out of the car unhurt. His car has been damaged as the door of the car got smashed after he was hit by the taxi driver.

The footage shared online shows the damage caused to the car; the right side of the car is crashed.

Source:GHPAGE

Thursday, November 25, 2021
