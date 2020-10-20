Artiste manager and the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has stated that reason why the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is scared of having a presidential debate with the flagbearer of the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Bulldog in a post sighted on social media, he has listened to John Dramani Mahama a lot of times and has seen that he is on top of all issues bothering Ghanaians.

He explained that looking at all that, he is sure and convinced that is the reason why the President Nana Addo Dankwa is scared of coming forward for the debate.

He posted: “When you listen to H. E. JDMahama he’s on top of issues. I understand the reason why NADAA is afraid of a debate.”

See screenshot below:

As the 2020 Elections approaches, the flagbearers and followers of the two biggest political parties in the country have been engaged in an on-air argument trying to prove to each other their achievements.

Due to this, John Mahama and the NDC called out the current president Nana Akuffo Addo for a debate but he has failed to accept the invitation.