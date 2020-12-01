Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

This was sighted in a Facebook post of one social media user with the handle Gizo Gh.

As it stands now, we are yet to confirm what actually led to the sacking of Bulldog for the second time.

See screenshot of Gizo’s post below:

Gizo Gh

Readers would remember that way back in 2015, Shatta Wale kicked out Bulldog from his Shatta Movement team stating that he wasn’t adding anything to the team and just enjoying his money.

Bulldog and his Bullhaus Entertainment label released a press statement to announce the termination of their contract with the dancehall artiste.

Shatta Wale in 2018, signed a deal with Nana Appiah Mensah’s Zylofon Media as at that time Bulldog was the artist and repertoire for the label which meant that he was supposed to work with Shatta Wale.

This rekindled their working relationship and even though the Zylofon label is currently in crisis, the two continued working until now.

We are currently working around to verify if this comment from Gizo is valid.

Source:Ghpage

