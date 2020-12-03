Day in and out the self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger seems to be picking up a fight with some people.

For months now, some celebrities signed under Pinamang cosmetics have been having issues with the CEO and amongst themselves over matters only known by them.

This morning we woke up to see Afia Schwar also picking up a fight with the CEO of the brand and has threatened to drop audios of her speaking ill about some people signed as ambassadors.

In one of the posts sighted on her timeline, she revealed that she was soon going to post audio where the CEO was talking about Medikal and Fella Makafui.

According to her in the post, she has audio where the CEO made a wild allegation about Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal including Fella’s pregnancy.

She went ahead and disclosed that the CEO also told her in the audio that Bullet came begging with Wendy Shay and Fantana for them to be signed as ambassadors for GHC 2000.

Her full post reads: “Madam

These tears moved me to help you…

You were quick to release my response to this audio..but didn’t tell the world the number of times you wake me at dawn to cry on fone to help you sell those Fake products.

YOU DIDN’T TELL THE WORLD WHAT YOUR FAKE PRODUCT DID TO MY SKIN .

Madam As at now,you still OWE me money for work I did for you..yet you are calling people, discussing me n calling me names…Calling me a bluff,let me ask you how did FDA approved that Nonesense you are selling??

How many of your brand ambassadors do all the things you were requesting me to do for you??? BUT I do it wholeheartedly with my own fuel.

I practically run your shop n day to day activities for you yet you also want to drag me thru the mud..

By the time I am done with you and your FAKE products that damages skin..you will know who to mess with.

Call @amgmedikal and his wife @fellamakafui n tell them what you told me about them and her pregnancy be4 I do it publicly ..

Whiles you are at it…Call Bullet n tell him what you said about him,Wendy Shay and Fantana and how they were begging you to sign them for only 2000 ghc…sorry i have the Audio Bullet sent you so I will post shortly !!!

UNGRATEFUL BITCH.”

See screenshot below: