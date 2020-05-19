Fantana apparently has been the ‘bad-nut’ so far from the camp of RuffTown Records headed by Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet.

In the wake of Fantana’s rant on social media, Bullet has come out to clear the air on all the allegations levelled against his record label.

Bullet told Zion Felix in an interview on the ‘Uncut Show’ that it is disrespectful for Fantana to talk against a record label that brought her out

According to Bullet Fantana is drunk in the little fame she has gotten within the short period and wants to damage his label with that.

About what caused her sudden change in behavior;

He revealed he was the one who discovered Fantana and made her who she is today. To him she can’t control the little fame she’s got.

“Fame has gotten into Fantana’s head and that is why she is behaving the way she is, bent on tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of the label,” he noted.

He again disclosed he was very shocked when Fantana said in a live video on Instagram that Rufftown Records is short of lyrics and she does not want their songs.

In Bullet’s further take on the subject expressed total disappointment about the turn out of events after he decided to devote his time and help Fantana.

Bullet opined that the record label is bigger than any artiste and there is no way the Fantana could have done what she did in the United States or other countries if not the label.

The ruff town CEO emphasized he didn’t take a dime from the Fantana’s mother before she was signed onto Rufftown Records.

Again, he added that Fantana will soon be leaving the record label and if not for her father, she would have left long ago.

He added that ever since Fantana joined the record label, she hasn’t generated any revenue for the label. Aww, that’s too bad!.